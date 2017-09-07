Login
Miley Cyrus zeigt sich nackt
Wir hätten sie kaum erkannt
Schauspielerin und Sängerin Miley Cyrus lässt mal wieder in aller Öffentlichkeit die Hüllen fallen. Und diesmal sieht es wirklich unglaublich aus!
Miley als nackter Engel im Gefängnis
Als Engel, beschmückt mit Glitzersteinen an den intimen Stellen, schwebt sie strahlend wie ein Einhorn durch eine Gefängniszelle. Das Foto ist Kunst und kein provokantes Nacktbild wie früher. Miley hat sich verändert und ist erwachsen geworden. Und wir sind uns sicher, dass auch ihrem Freund Schauspieler Liam Hemsworth dieses Foto gefällt.
Miley Cyrus se transformó en una criatura de fantasía para el nuevo libro del fotógrafo Dave LaChapelle 👑 La cantante de 25 años posó con un body en cristales para la portada del libro "Lost + Found" que expondrá más de 30 años de trabajo de LaChapelle, por lo que incluiría retratos de personajes como Michael Jackson, Hillary Clinton, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, entre otros. ¿Qué opinan del look de Miley? Agosto 26/2017. #trendylatino #mileycyrus #davelachapelle
