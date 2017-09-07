Miley Cyrus zeigt sich nackt

Wir hätten sie kaum erkannt

Getty
Schauspielerin und Sängerin Miley Cyrus lässt mal wieder in aller Öffentlichkeit die Hüllen fallen. Und diesmal sieht es wirklich unglaublich aus!
Miley Cyrus hat sich schon oft nackt gezeigt. Vor allem vor ein, zwei Jahren präsentierte sie überall ihren nackten Körper. Als sie wieder mit Liam Hemsworth zusammen kam, wurde sie etwas ruhiger und zurückhaltender. Doch dass Miley ihren Body liebt und kein Problem damit hat, ihn zu zeigen, ist kein Geheimnis. Jetzt hat sie sich wieder ausgezogen. Diesmal auf dem Cover von David LaChapelles Buch "Lost + Found". Und das Bild ist richtig toll.



Miley als nackter Engel im Gefängnis



Als Engel, beschmückt mit Glitzersteinen an den intimen Stellen, schwebt sie strahlend wie ein Einhorn durch eine Gefängniszelle. Das Foto ist Kunst und kein provokantes Nacktbild wie früher. Miley hat sich verändert und ist erwachsen geworden. Und wir sind uns sicher, dass auch ihrem Freund Schauspieler Liam Hemsworth dieses Foto gefällt. 



