14. August 2017 09:51 Lisa und Lena waren für die Teen Choice Awards 2017 nominiert. Wir verraten, wer die Gewinner des Abends sind und wer leer ausging.

Alle Gewinner auf einen Blick:

Lisa und Lena konnten den Preis leider nicht mit nach Hause nehmen.Doch gegen das eigene Idol zu gewinnen, ist für Lisa und Lena wohl trotzdem eine Ehre. Wir zeigen dir hier die komplette Gewinner-Liste der Teen Choice Awards 2017!Danielle CohnKristen HancherIsaiah HowardLisa and LenaJacob SartoriusJustin BieberBruno MarsShawn MendesEd SheeranThe WeekndAlessia CaraMiley CyrusSelena GomezKaty PerryHailee SteinfeldThe ChainsmokersLittle MixMaroon 5Twenty One PilotsThe Vamps“Fate of the Furious”“Logan”“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”“Transformers: The Last Knight”“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”Vin Diesel – “Fate of the Furious” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Hugh Jackman – “Logan”Dwayne Johnson – “Fate of the Furious”Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Michelle Rodriguez – “Fate of the Furious”Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”“Arrival”“Kong: Skull Island”“Power Rangers”“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”“The Space Between Us”Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”Amy Adams – “Arrival”Becky G – “Power Rangers”Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”“Doctor Strange”“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”“Moana”Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”“Before I Fall”“The Edge of Seventeen”“Gifted”“Hidden Figures”“The Shack”Chris Evans – “Gifted”Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”“Cars 3”“Keeping Up with the Joneses”“The Lego Batman Movie”“Table 19”Will Arnett – “The Lego Batman Movie”Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”Tori Kelly – “Sing”Anna Kendrick – “Table 19”Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”James McAvoy – “Split”Charlize Theron – “Fate of the Furious”Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”“Cars 3”“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”“Transformers: The Last Knight”“War for the Planet of the Apes”“Wonder Woman”Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”Deepika Padukone and Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel – “Fate of the Furious”“Empire”“Famous in Love”“Pretty Little Liars”“Star”“This Is Us”Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars”Jussie Smollett – “Empire”Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”“Shadowhunters”“Stranger Things”“Supernatural”“Teen Wolf”“Timeless”Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural”Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters”Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”Bob Morley – “The 100”Ian Somerhalder – “The Vampire Diaries”Jennifer Morrison – “Once Upon a Time”Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”Abigail Spencer – “Timeless”Eliza Taylor – “The 100”Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters”“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”“Arrow”“Gotham”“Lethal Weapon”“Supergirl”Stephen Amell – “Arrow”Clayne Crawford – “Lethal Weapon”Gabriel Luna – “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”Chris Wood – “Supergirl”Jordana Brewster – “Lethal Weapon”Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”Candice Patton – “The Flash”Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”“Baby Daddy”“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”“Jane the Virgin”“One Day at a Time”“Young & Hungry”Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”Micah Fowler – “Speechless”Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”Rose McIver – “iZombie”Emma Roberts – “Scream Queens”Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish”Zendaya – “K.C. Undercover”“Bob’s Burgers”“Gravity Falls”“Rick and Morty”“Sonic Boom”“Steven Universe”“Chasing Cameron”“Dance Moms”“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”“MasterChef Junior”“Total Bellas”“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”“The O.C.”“Sister, Sister”“Veronica Mars”Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth”Tyra Banks – “America’s Got Talent”James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”Blake Shelton – “The Voice”Grant Gustin – “The Flash”Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”Josh Segarra – “Arrow”Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”KJ Apa – “Riverdale”Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”Ryan Destiny – “Star”Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”“Famous in Love”“Star”“Stranger Things”“This Is Us”“Timeless”“America’s Got Talent”“Beat Shazam”“The Bold Type”“The Fosters”“So You Think You Can Dance”Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”David Lambert – “The Fosters”Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”Hilary Duff – “Younger”Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”Holland Roden and Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley – “The 100”Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood – “Supergirl”Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”Chris Pine and Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”Kelsea BalleriniLuke BryanFlorida Georgia LineSam HuntBlake SheltonSteve AokiMartin GarrixDavid GuettaMajor LazerZeddDaddy YankeeLuis FonsiEnrique IglesiasMalumaShakiraChance the RapperDrakeKendrick LamarNicki MinajRihannaImagine DragonsLinkin ParkParamoreTwenty One PilotsX Ambassadors“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez“Issues” – Julia Michaels“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus“Most Girls” – Hailee Steinfeld“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber“Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles“Slow Hands” – Niall Horan“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars“Believer” – Imagine Dragons“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey“Guys My Age” – Hey Violet“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots“Shout Out to My Ex” – Little Mix“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn and Taylor Swift“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez“No Promises” – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara“24k Magic” – Bruno Mars“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton“The Fighter” – Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young“2U” – David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie“Something Just like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay“Chantaje” – Shakira feat. Maluma“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce and Shakira“Hey Ma” – Pitbull and J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO“Glorious” – Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey“Location” – Khalid“Passionfruit” – Drake“Redbone” – Childish Gambino“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars“Green Light” – Lorde“Hard Times” – Paramore“Heathens” – twenty one pilots“Heavy” – Linkin Park feat. Kiiara“Human” – Rag’n’Bone ManJames ArthurHalseyZara LarssonDua LipaJulia MichaelsJonas BlueForever in Your MindJax JonesNew Hope ClubThe Tide“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara“That’s What I Like” – Bruno MarsJustin BieberNiall HoranLiam PayneHarry StylesZeddMiley CyrusSelena GomezHalseyLordeKaty PerryThe ChainsmokersColdplayFlorida Georgia LineImagine DragonsLittle MixSam Hunt – 15 in a 30 TourKendrick Lamar – Damn TourBruno Mars – 24K Magic World TourShawn Mendes – Illuminate World TourEd Sheeran – ÷ TourCameron DallasThe Dolan TwinsRyan HigaCasey NeistatsWooZieEva GutowskiMerrell TwinsBethany MotaNiki and GabiLilly SinghVikram Singh BarnJaryd LazarMichael SantanaRabia YazbekSaqib ZahidCimorelliJack & JackCarson LuedersJohnny OrlandoLeroy SanchezAnna KendrickBlake SheltonChrissy TeigenJustin TimberlakeZendayaBeyoncéJustin BieberKendall JennerKylie JennerTaylor SwiftThe Dolan TwinsLiza KoshyCasey NeistatLogan PaulLilly SinghBrett EldredgeSelena GomezKylie JennerDJ KhaledBella ThorneJustin BieberZayn MalikLiam PayneHarry StylesLouis TomlinsonSelena GomezParis JacksonDeepika PadukoneRihannaZendayaCara DelevingneSelena GomezZayn MalikRihannaZendayaHailey BaldwinAshley GrahamGigi HadidParis JacksonWinnie HarlowJohn CenaRickie FowlerLeBron JamesCristiano RonaldoMike TroutSasha BanksThe Bella TwinsElena Delle DonneLaurie HernandezSerena WilliamsJordan DowwKevin HartGabriel IglesiasHasan MinhajLilly SinghDerek HoughJulianne HoughKida the GreatChloe LukasiaktWitchRowan BlanchardSelena GomezYara ShahidiIan SomerhalderShailene Woodley