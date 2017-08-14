Login
Teen Choice Awards 2017
Gewinner und Verlierer auf einen Blick
Lisa und Lena waren für die Teen Choice Awards 2017 nominiert. Wir verraten, wer die Gewinner des Abends sind und wer leer ausging.
Alle Gewinner auf einen Blick:
Choice muser:
Baby Ariel
Danielle Cohn
Kristen Hancher
Isaiah Howard
Lisa and Lena
Jacob Sartorius
Choice Lieblingsstar männlich:
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Choice Lieblingsstar weiblich:
Alessia Cara
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Hailee Steinfeld
Choice Band:
The Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
The Vamps
Choice Acrtionfilm:
“Fate of the Furious”
“Logan”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“Wonder Woman”
“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Schaupieler Actionfilm:
Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Vin Diesel – “Fate of the Furious” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
Dwayne Johnson – “Fate of the Furious”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Choice Schaupielerin Actionfilm:
Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Michelle Rodriguez – “Fate of the Furious”
Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Choice Sci-Fi Film:
“Arrival”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
“Kong: Skull Island”
“Power Rangers”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
“The Space Between Us”
Choice Sci-Fi Schauspieler:
Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”
Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”
Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”
Choice Sci-Fi Schauspielerin:
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Becky G – “Power Rangers”
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”
Choice Fantasyfilm:
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Doctor Strange”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
“Moana”
Choice Fantasyfilm Schauspieler:
Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”
Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Fantasyfilm Schauspielerin
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Drama:
“Before I Fall”
“The Edge of Seventeen”
“Everything, Everything”
“Gifted”
“Hidden Figures”
“The Shack”
Choice Drama Schauspieler:
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Choice Drama Schauspielerin:
Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”
Emma Watson – “The Circle”
Choice Comedy Film:
“Cars 3”
“Finding Dory”
“Keeping Up with the Joneses”
“The Lego Batman Movie”
“Table 19”
Choice Comedy Schauspieler:
Will Arnett – “The Lego Batman Movie”
Zac Efron – “Baywatch”
Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”
Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Choice Comedy Schauspielerin
Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”
Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”
Tori Kelly – “Sing”
Anna Kendrick – “Table 19”
Choice Film Bösewicht:
Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”
Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
James McAvoy – “Split”
Charlize Theron – “Fate of the Furious”
Choice Durchstarter Film:
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Sommerfilm
“Cars 3”
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“Spider-Man: Homecoming”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
“Wonder Woman”
Choice Sommerfilm Schauspieler:
Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Choice Sommerfilm Schauspielerin:
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Film Ship:
Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Deepika Padukone and Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel – “Fate of the Furious”
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Drama TV-Show:
“Empire”
“Famous in Love”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Riverdale”
“Star”
“This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Schauspieler:
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars”
Jussie Smollett – “Empire”
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”
Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”
Choice Drama TV Schauspielerin:
Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”
Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”
Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”
Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”
Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”
Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:
“Shadowhunters”
“Stranger Things”
“Supernatural”
“Teen Wolf”
“Timeless”
“The Vampire Diaries”
Choice Sci-Fi/fantasy TV Schauspspieler:
Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural”
Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters”
Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”
Bob Morley – “The 100”
Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”
Ian Somerhalder – “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice Sci-Fi/fantasy TV Schauspielerin:
Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries”
Jennifer Morrison – “Once Upon a Time”
Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”
Abigail Spencer – “Timeless”
Eliza Taylor – “The 100”
Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters”
Choice Action TV show:
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
“Arrow”
“The Flash”
“Gotham”
“Lethal Weapon”
“Supergirl”
Choice Action TV Schauspieler:
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Clayne Crawford – “Lethal Weapon”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Gabriel Luna – “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”
Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Choice action TV Schauspielerin:
Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Jordana Brewster – “Lethal Weapon”
Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”
Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
Candice Patton – “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
Choice Comedy TV show:
“Baby Daddy”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Fuller House”
“Jane the Virgin”
“One Day at a Time”
“Young & Hungry”
Choice Comedy TV Schauspieler:
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy”
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”
Micah Fowler – “Speechless”
Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”
Choice Comedy TV Schauspielerin:
Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”
Rose McIver – “iZombie”
Emma Roberts – “Scream Queens”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish”
Zendaya – “K.C. Undercover”
Choice Animations-TV Show:
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Family Guy”
“Gravity Falls”
“Rick and Morty”
“Sonic Boom”
“Steven Universe”
Choice Reality TV Show:
“Chasing Cameron”
“Dance Moms”
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“MasterChef Junior”
“Total Bellas”
“The Voice”
Choice Throwback TV Show:
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
“The O.C.”
“One Tree Hill”
“Sister, Sister”
“Veronica Mars”
Choice TV Personality:
Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth”
Tyra Banks – “America’s Got Talent”
James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
Blake Shelton – “The Voice”
Choice TV Bösewicht:
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”
Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”
Josh Segarra – “Arrow”
Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”
Choice Durchstarter TV Star:
KJ Apa – “Riverdale”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Ryan Destiny – “Star”
Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Choice Durchstarter TV Show:
“Famous in Love”
“Riverdale”
“Star”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Timeless”
Choice Sommer TV Show:
“America’s Got Talent”
“Beat Shazam”
“The Bold Type”
“The Fosters”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Teen Wolf”
Choice Sommer TV Schauspieler:
Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”
Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”
Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”
David Lambert – “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf”
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Choice Sommer TV Schauspielerin:
Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”
Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Ship:
Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Holland Roden and Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley – “The 100”
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Choice Schaustehler:
RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Choice Kuss:
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters”
Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Ausraster
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Country-Star:
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Sam Hunt
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Choice Elektro Musik Star:
Steve Aoki
Martin Garrix
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Zedd
Choice Latin Star:
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Enrique Iglesias
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Star:
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rockstar:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
Harry Styles
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song weiblich:
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Crying in the Club” – Camila Cabello
“Issues” – Julia Michaels
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Most Girls” – Hailee Steinfeld
“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
Choice Song männlich:
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles
“Slow Hands” – Niall Horan
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Band Song:
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Down” – Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane
“Guys My Age” – Hey Violet
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
“Shout Out to My Ex” – Little Mix
Choice Collaboration:
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn and Taylor Swift
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson
“No Promises” – Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
Choice Pop Song:
“24k Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song:
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Elektrosong:
“2U” – David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, and Quavo
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
“Something Just like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Choice Latin Song:
“Chantaje” – Shakira feat. Maluma
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce and Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull and J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:
“Glorious” – Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Alt-Rock song:
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park feat. Kiiara
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Durchstarter Sänger:
James Arthur
Chance the Rapper
Halsey
Zara Larsson
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Choice Next Vig Ting:
Jonas Blue
Forever in Your Mind
Jax Jones
New Hope Club
The Tide
Grace VanderWaal
Choice Sommerhit:
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Sommer Star männlich:
Justin Bieber
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Liam Payne
Harry Styles
Zedd
Choice Sommer Star weiblich:
Camila Cabello
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Halsey
Lorde
Katy Perry
Choice Sommer Band:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Sommer Tour:
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Kendrick Lamar – Damn Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Ed Sheeran – ÷ Tour
Web-Star männlich:
Cameron Dallas
The Dolan Twins
Ryan Higa
Casey Neistat
Logan Paul
sWooZie
Choice Web Star-weiblich:
Eva Gutowski
Liza Koshy
Merrell Twins
Bethany Mota
Niki and Gabi
Lilly Singh
Choice Gamer:
Vikram Singh Barn
Jaryd Lazar
Ryan Ohmwrecker
Michael Santana
Rabia Yazbek
Saqib Zahid
Choice Web-Musiker:
Cimorelli
Jack & Jack
Carson Lueders
Johnny Orlando
Jake Paul
Leroy Sanchez
Choice Twitter-Star:
Ellen DeGeneres
Anna Kendrick
Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen
Justin Timberlake
Zendaya
Choice Instagrammer:
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift
Choice YouTuber:
The Dolan Twins
Liza Koshy
Casey Neistat
Jake Paul
Logan Paul
Lilly Singh
Choice Snapchatter:
Brett Eldredge
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Kylie Jenner
DJ Khaled
Bella Thorne
Choice Hottie männlich:
Justin Bieber
Zayn Malik
Shawn Mendes
Liam Payne
Harry Styles
Louis Tomlinson
Choice Hottie weiblich:
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Paris Jackson
Deepika Padukone
Rihanna
Zendaya
Choice Stilikone:
Cara Delevingne
Selena Gomez
Zayn Malik
Rihanna
Harry Styles
Zendaya
Choice Model:
Hailey Baldwin
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Paris Jackson
Kendall Jenner
Winnie Harlow
Choice Athlet männlich:
John Cena
Stephen Curry
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Atlhet weiblich:
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
Choice Comedian:
The Dolan Twins
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
Choice Tänzer:
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Kida the Great
Chloe Lukasiak
tWitch
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Verwandlung:
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Yara Shahidi
Ian Somerhalder
Shailene Woodley
